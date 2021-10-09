Downtown SLO to be under construction for next several weeks

Visitors downtown San Luis Obispo area can expect some traffic delays or sidewalk disruptions for several weeks

– Two city projects – the downtown paving project and the parking meter pole removal project – are expected to happen at the same time in various locations of the downtown area, which will likely cause some temporary traffic delays or sidewalk disruptions for visitors, residents and businesses.

Downtown visitors and community members who work downtown are encouraged to allow for extra time arriving and leaving the downtown area. Downtown visitors are also encouraged to park in any one of the city’s three parking structures to help ease traffic congestion downtown during this time.

Downtown paving project

Next week, Higuera Street from Nipomo to Marsh streets will have some traffic delays during street surface improvements. Other work will include upgrading and adjusting traffic boxes, installing traffic striping, signs and markings on Johnson and Philips, and work on Nipomo Street from Buchon to Islay streets. This downtown paving project is expected to last for several weeks in areas just outside of the downtown core. For updates and a weekly tentative work schedule, visit www.slocity.org/downtownpavingproject. For questions about this project, please contact Engineering Inspector Mark Williams at mawillia@slocity.org or (805) 781-7195.

Parking meter pole removal

Also starting next week, the city will begin removing downtown meter poles in the main downtown core between Pacific and Palm streets, and Santa Rosa and Nipomo streets. Temporary street parking restrictions and sidewalk closures may occur. Visitors to the downtown area are advised to park in the city’s parking structures or note any “no parking” signs posted at street parking locations. For details about this project, please visit www.slocity.org/ParkingGuide. For questions on this project, contact City Engineering Inspector Natalie Whitworth at nwhitwor@slocity.org.

When complete, both projects will help improve the city’s infrastructure and mobility and make the downtown area more accessible.

Click here for more information.

