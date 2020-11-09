Drive-in concert with Brynn Albanese happening in San Luis Obispo

–A drive-in, “one woman” concert with violinist Brynn Albanese will be presented by the JCC-Federation of SLO on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. at the JCC-Federation of SLO Property, 875 Laureate Lane, San Luis Obispo.

Albanese has been performing and creating for 15 years on the Central Coast. A well-known multi-genre violinist, she has been seen front and center as soloist and concertmaster with numerous groups in the area, including Café Musique. Support and find out more about the artist online at: https://fundly.com/brynn-albanese-s-quarentine-concerts

This is a COVID responsible event. Masks and social distancing required. Listen from inside the car or sit directly outside. Event rescheduled in case of rain. Suggested donation – $20 per car; more or less welcome. The event is limited to 30 cars.

For more information and to RSVP, contact the JCC office at info@jccslo.com or (805) 426-5465.

