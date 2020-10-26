Driver arrested in DUI head-on crash near Cholame ‘Y’ 

Paso Robles News|Monday, October 26, 2020
Posted: 8:17 am, October 26, 2020

–Fidel Martinez Lopez, a 70-year-old San Miguel man, was arrested Saturday for DUI after a head-on collision along Highway 46, according to reports.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lopez was reportedly driving eastbound at an unknown speed and due to Lopez’s level of intoxication, when attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 41 he drove head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

Lopez suffered major injuries due to the crash. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle, both from Morro Bay, both sustained injuries.

