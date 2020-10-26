Driver arrested in DUI head-on crash near Cholame ‘Y’

–Fidel Martinez Lopez, a 70-year-old San Miguel man, was arrested Saturday for DUI after a head-on collision along Highway 46, according to reports.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lopez was reportedly driving eastbound at an unknown speed and due to Lopez’s level of intoxication, when attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 41 he drove head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

Lopez suffered major injuries due to the crash. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle, both from Morro Bay, both sustained injuries.

Read the full story here on KSBY.

@CALFIRE_SLO @ChpSlo at scene of a vehicle accident near Shandon. Please use caution if you plan on traveling through the area. pic.twitter.com/qE0l6jUgJj — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 25, 2020

