Driver crashes car into Paso Robles restaurant 

Posted: 3:46 pm, May 7, 2024 by News Staff
Photo posted to Facebook by Facebook user Lisa Lewis.

No injuries reported

– Today at 10:45 a.m., Paso Robles Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision report at 1313 Park St. The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz reportedly crashed into the front of Thomas Hill Organic. Officers contacted the driver, who had mistaken his vehicle’s brake pedal for the gas pedal.

The driver was evaluated by officers on scene, and it appears drugs or alcohol were not a factor in this collision, according to the police department. Additionally, no one was injured because of this collision.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the police department.

 

