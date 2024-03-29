Paso Robles News|Saturday, March 30, 2024
Driver flees, passenger injured in Paso Robles collision 

Posted: 7:25 am, March 29, 2024 by News Staff

Driver remains at large

– Yesterday evening at about 6:43 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision in the vicinity of Caballo Pl. and Calle Chorro. Upon arrival, officers discovered an overturned black SUV in the roadway, unoccupied. A female was found hiding in the nearby brush. She was identified as a passenger of the vehicle and was attempting to flee the scene. The passenger sustained minor injuries and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police reports, the passenger revealed that the driver, described as a Hispanic male, was suspected of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the collision. The male driver fled the scene following the incident and is currently at large.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Individuals wishing to provide anonymous tips can reach Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

 

 

Posted in:  Top Stories
