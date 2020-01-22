Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Drug conversion lab causes residential fire in Arroyo Grande 

Posted: 6:39 am, January 22, 2020 by News Staff

–On Jan. 20, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Arroyo Grande Police and Fire personnel responded to the 100 block of Brisco Road for a residential fire. The fire was reportedly caused as a result of a drug conversion lab in the kitchen. One resident received minor injuries as a result of the fire.

The scene was turned over to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. They will seek criminal charges against the resident for manufacturing the drug.

No other structures were damaged and no other individuals were injured.

Comments

Posted in:  Region
