DUI checkpoint happening in San Luis Obispo

–The San Luis Obispo Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 14 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within San Luis Obispo limits.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to the police department.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

With the easing of stay-at-home restrictions and more bars and restaurants being allowed to open, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is committed to keeping the public safe.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sergeant Jeff Booth said. “We are still out there in the middle of a pandemic because driving under the influence is still dangerous and puts a further strain on critical resources.”

The San Luis Obispo Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

