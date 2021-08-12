DUI checkpoint planned in San Luis Obispo Aug. 13

Checkpoint will happen from 8 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. at undisclosed location

–The San Luis Obispo Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint Aug.13 from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location within San Luis Obispo limits.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” San Luis Obispo Police Sergeant Jeff Booth said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

The San Luis Obispo Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

