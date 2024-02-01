DUI checkpoint scheduled Friday

Location undisclosed

– On Friday, Feb. 2, the San Luis Obispo Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location within San Luis Obispo City limits.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

SLOPD reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

