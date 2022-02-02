DUI patrols planned in San Luis Obispo

Additional officers will be on patrol Feb. 3, 5, and 7

– Additional officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out on patrol on Feb. 3, 5, and 7, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” said Sergeant Jeff Booth.

The police department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. The department reminds the public to always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

