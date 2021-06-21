Dwight Yoakam coming to the Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music legend Dwight Yoakam has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. Dwight Yoakam’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $50.50 (General Admission seating) and $72.50 (Reserved seating) and will go on sale Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com. Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale. In following state and county safety guidelines, overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell very quickly. The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. He is also the recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – Aug. 1 and this year they’re celebrating their 75th Anniversary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email