Dylan Scott to perform at Salinas Valley Fair

Fair kicks off May 18

– The Salinas Valley Fair is set to celebrate its 79th annual event from May 18 to May 21, at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds located at 625 Division Street.

One of the highlights of the four-day event is the performance of multi-Platinum singer Dylan Scott on Saturday, May 20, at the Stampede Arena. Known for his chart-topping hits like “My Girl,” “Nobody,” and “New Truck,” Scott is an in-demand live act who has supported renowned musicians such as Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young.

“We are thrilled to be offering a Dylan Scott concert at our Stampede Arena for the community this year,” said Salinas Valley Fair CEO Lauren Hamilton. “The Salinas Valley Fair Board is looking forward to Dylan Scott’s high-energy and family-friendly performance to provide attendees of this year’s fair.”

Tickets to the concert are available for purchase online from May 21 to May 19, priced at $40. They will also be available at the gates for $55 before the show. Fair admission is not included in the purchase of a concert ticket.

Fair admission tickets are priced at $12 for adults (18+ years of age), $8 for seniors (60+ years of age), $8 for youth (6-17 years of age), and free for children (5 years of age or younger). There are also special days, including Kids’ Holaday (in memory of Nate Holaday) on Thursday, May 18, where all children aged 12 years and below receive free admission, Senior Day on Friday, May 19, where all adults aged 60 years and older receive free admission, and Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 20, which provides free admission to all military personnel, military contractors, and military dependents with military ID.

Fair pre-sale tickets are available at $32 for four, and $30 save-on carnival wristbands are available for purchase at the Salinas Valley Fair Office until Wednesday, May 17. Parking is available at $20.

The Salinas Valley Fair Board and CEO invite all individuals, including those from San Luis Obispo County up through San Benito County and beyond, to attend the fair, which this year is themed “Barnyard May-Ham.”

Visit www.salinasvalleyfair.com for more information.

