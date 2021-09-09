Eagles host the Pioneer Valley Panthers

Eagles host Panthers at Mike Curb Field

–The Templeton High School football team hosts the Pioneer Valley Panthers Thursday night at Mike Curb Field. The Eagles are 1-1 with a loss at Coalinga (27-6) and a home win against Liberty of Madera last Friday night (29-14.) The Panthers (0-2) lost to San Luis Obispo (6-0), and Nipomo (26-20). Both games were played at Pioneer Valley.

The Eagles are without Junior quarterback Noel Brady, who was injured last week. Brady is out for the season. Sophomore Anthony Chavez will start for the Eagles. Chavez started both JV games last Friday. Crow says, “He’s a good athlete. I think he’ll do well.”

Sr. Kale Loppnow was also injured last Friday and may miss a game or two, but he’s expected to return soon. The Eagles already start eight or nine sophomores including guard Johnny Peschong (54), who plays both offense and defense; linebacker and wide receiver Kohen Sizemore (25); cornerback and wide receiver Daxton Calagna (19); linebacker and fullback Trev Tonini (28); wingback Kolton Sobyra; and several other sophomores.

Friday’s game is KSBY’s Game of the Week, so the TV station interviewed Coach Crow and Senior Fullback Austin Marquart, who played a big role in last week’s win over Liberty. For the Game of the Week, KSBY shoot a lot of video at the game.

KPRL will broadcast the game live from Templeton High School beginning at 6:30.

