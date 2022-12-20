Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 20, 2022
You are here: Home » State » Early morning earthquake rocks Northern California
  • Follow Us!

Early morning earthquake rocks Northern California 

Posted: 7:50 am, December 20, 2022 by News Staff

Quake knocks out power for thousands

– A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California town of Ferndale early Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 miles just after 2:30 a.m. local time 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale near Eureka in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake knocked out power for more than 70,000 utility customers. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the earthquake, reports say.

More than a dozen smaller earthquakes appeared to hit parts of the region afterward, reports say. There was no threat of a tsunami in connection with the earthquake as of early Tuesday.

Read more on NBC news.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  State
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.