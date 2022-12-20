Early morning earthquake rocks Northern California

Quake knocks out power for thousands

– A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California town of Ferndale early Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 miles just after 2:30 a.m. local time 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale near Eureka in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake knocked out power for more than 70,000 utility customers. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the earthquake, reports say.

More than a dozen smaller earthquakes appeared to hit parts of the region afterward, reports say. There was no threat of a tsunami in connection with the earthquake as of early Tuesday.

Read more on NBC news.

