Early morning fire contained at Atascadero residence

–On Monday at 3:25 a.m., Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the residence of 7705 Aurora Road in Atascadero. Upon arrival, the house was filled with smoke, but confined to the chimney. Firefighters worked quickly to cut into the walls to extinguish the flames.

This was a close call for the family, according to the fire department, as the family was sleeping and the smoke detectors didn’t go off. They were awakened by one of their family members who had just returned home from work. No one was injured.

Both fire station 1 and 2 in Atascadero responded to the call. Forward movement of the fire was stopped at approximately 3:48 a.m.

“With our dry conditions and cold morning temperatures, now is the best time to make sure your chimneys are cleaned and the batteries in your smoke detectors are checked,” said Chief Casey Bryson, “This is a good example of why that is so important.”

