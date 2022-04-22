Earth Day panel, discussion on sustainable mobility, tourism happening today

Council of Governments will host an in-person event, ‘Postcards from 2035: Sustainable Mobility and Tourism,’ on Friday, from 3 – 5 p.m.

– What could the future of sustainable tourism look like on the Central Coast? How should we expand tourism sustainably, nurturing residents while reaching important climate goals? In celebration of Earth Day 2022, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) is bringing together a myriad of voices to discuss the future of sustainable tourism in the region.

SLOCOG will host an in-person event, Postcards from 2035: Sustainable Mobility and Tourism, on Friday, April 22 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the SLO HotHouse (872 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo). The event will feature a dynamic discussion led by agency staff and partners about the possibilities and challenges for the region to fully support sustainable tourism, as well as stories from community members active in biking and sustainability efforts—with a special focus on car-free and car-light experiences as well as active transportation tourism issues that impact the region. The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is advised: bit.ly/PostcardsFrom2035.

This event is an extension of a storytelling project SLOCOG engaged in to deliver its 2021 Active Transportation Plan for the region. Both SLOCOG and DCR Design worked together to produce the overall plan, which shared a collection of personal stories from a cross-section of community members throughout the region.

“For a long time now, we’ve talked about enhancing non-motorized mobility options for residents—to provide better access and improve safety in a healthy manner that helps the region meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals,” said SLOCOG Regional Transportation Planner John DiNunzio. “This event and conversation will help us broaden our approach so that we make SLO County a better place for visitors without cars to explore, too.”

