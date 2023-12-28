Earthquake reported Wednesday near nuclear power plant

– A 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the Avila Beach area yesterday. The United States Geological Survey reported that the seismic event occurred at 12:05 p.m., approximately five miles northwest of the coastal town.

The earthquake did not disrupt operations at the nearby Diablo Canyon Power Plant, reports say.

Click here for more information about the quake.

Residents seeking guidance on earthquake preparedness can find information at PrepareSLO.org.

