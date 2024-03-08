Paso Robles News|Friday, March 8, 2024
Easter Bunny returning to downtown city park 

Posted: 6:39 am, March 8, 2024 by News Staff

– The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association will host Hop To It, a meet the Easter Bunny event on Sat., Mar. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Paso Robles Downtown City Park, located at the intersection of 12th and Spring Streets in Paso Robles.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny at the city park holiday house and take photos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children will receive a free candy egg.

For more information, individuals can contact the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association office at (805) 238-4103 or visit www.pasoroblesdowntown.org.

 

