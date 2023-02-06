Easter Bunny returns to downtown April 1

–The Easter Bunny will be a guest of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to come downtown to the City Park Holiday House at Park and 12th streets. Bring a camera and take a picture behind the Happy Easter board. The Easter Bunny will also be giving out Easter prizes.

For more information, visit www.pasoroblesdowntown.org or call the office at (805) 238-4103.

