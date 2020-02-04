Eberle donates to three local non-profit organizations



–On Jan. 22, Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery donated $8600 to three local non-profit organizations. The beneficiaries of these donations included the Seneca Family of Agencies formerly known as the Kinship Center, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, and the Central Coast Honor Flight.

“We are ever so thankful to our patrons for their donations raised from various events held at Eberle Winery,” said Eberle. “Because of their generosity, we can provide support for these important non-profits who provide programs for our local youth and veterans.”

