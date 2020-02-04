Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 4, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Eberle donates to three local non-profit organizations
  • Follow Us!

Eberle donates to three local non-profit organizations 

Posted: 6:10 am, February 4, 2020 by News Staff


–On Jan. 22, Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery donated $8600 to three local non-profit organizations. The beneficiaries of these donations included the Seneca Family of Agencies formerly known as the Kinship Center, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, and the Central Coast Honor Flight.

“We are ever so thankful to our patrons for their donations raised from various events held at Eberle Winery,” said Eberle. “Because of their generosity, we can provide support for these important non-profits who provide programs for our local youth and veterans.”

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,816 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.