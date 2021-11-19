Eberle Winery donates to Central Coast Honor Flight 

Paso Robles News|Friday, November 19, 2021
Posted: 6:21 am, November 19, 2021 by News Staff

– Gary Eberle and his staff recently presented Greg McGill, the chairperson for Honor Flight Central Coast California, a check for over $3,300.

Eberle and his staff collected donations from their customers beginning Veteran’s Day and throughout that weekend. Eberle Winery donated the wine for the customers to make a donation in return.

Honor Flight Central Coast California helps send veterans back to Washington, D.C. to do their tour of honor and to see the memorials built in their honor. For more information or to donate, visit www.honorflightccc.org.

