Educational session to discuss LGBTQ+ students and their rights in public schools

Pre-registration required for event at Paso Robles High School

– The Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools, in partnership with the ACLU SoCal, will be hosting two free educational sessions on the topic of supporting LGBTQ+ students and their rights in California Public Schools. The first event will be Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Nipomo High School, Olympic Hall. The second event will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Paso Robles High School Performing Arts Center.

The Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools believes that all students have the right to attend a safe and supportive school and to be their authentic selves at school. Presentation topics include bullying and harassment protections, names and pronouns, student privacy and expression, accessing restrooms and facilities, dress code policies, student clubs, inclusive curricula, complaint processes, and more. The ACLU attorneys present will not be disseminating legal advice.

Students, parents, educators, and community members are welcome. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 5. To register, visit https://rb.gy/guwm6

The GALA Pride and Diversity Center, San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, and the Diversity Coalition are co-sponsoring these events.

Share To Social Media