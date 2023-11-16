Effort to recall district supervisor terminated

Effort terminated due to missed deadline

– County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano yesterday terminated the effort to recall District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson, according to a press release from the clerk-recorder’s office. The termination of the recall process was reportedly the result of the petitioner missing a deadline per California Elections Code.

On Oct. 31, Supervisor Gibson issued an answer to the recall proponents’ filing of an intention to circulate a recall petition:

Answer to Notice of Intention to Circulate a Recall Petition Supervisor Bruce Gibson, District 2 Oct. 31, 2023

I’m not surprised these highly-partisan activists would try this, given their track record:

They gerrymandered the district and lost anyway. They demanded a recount when I won, then refused to pay our Elections Office what they owed. They continue to peddle election fraud conspiracy theories



This petition notice is full of distortions and lies — exactly like the losing campaign they ran against me just last year. Note that two of the candidates I defeated last year are lead proponents of this recall.

They’re MAGA fanatics and this is just what they do. San Luis Obispo County voters are smart and they’ll see through this vain attempt to nullify last year’s election. Voters are also tired of these constant attacks on our democracy. I expect this stunt will fail.

-Bruce Gibson

Section 11042 requires the proponents of a recall effort to submit two blank copies of the petition to be circulated, along with proof of publication of intent “at least once in a newspaper of general circulation,” within 10 days of that answer.

The deadline for the clerk-recorder to receive the blank copies and proof of publication was Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. The petitioner did not attempt to file them until Nov. 15, according to the clerk-recorder’s office.

By law, the recall proponents are entitled to initiate a new recall effort should they choose, but they must begin the process again from the start.

