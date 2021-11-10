El Camino Homeless Organization hosts third annual ‘Turkey Trot’

Event follows National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has announced the return of the North County Turkey Trot on the heels of national Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week. Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 25, ECHO will host the fun 5K run/walk at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion Bandstand. Participants are encouraged to wear their best turkey costume while they run/walk twice around the lake. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes for adults, children and pets. The suggested donation for participation is $20 per individual and will help provide services to those in need in our community. There is no need to register in advance, donations will be taken at the event.

Reprising their role of support are many local sponsors including the BLoved Foundation who has generously offered to match a large portion of individual donations. “We are thrilled that once again BLoved has chosen to support ECHO and the North County Turkey Trot,” says Wendy Lewis, President/CEO of ECHO, “we hope the match will encourage the wonderful people of San Luis Obispo County to join together as friends and family and come out to enjoy a fun run/walk on Thanksgiving morning and support ECHO.”

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week (Nov. 13-21) is designed to educate the public, draw attention to the problem of poverty, and build up the base of volunteers and supporters for anti-poverty agencies. Participating local groups spend this week generating publicity about hunger and homelessness and holding education, service, fundraising, and advocacy events to engage their local community. ECHO’s North County Turkey Trot began in 2019 with the same goal in mind, involve the community in addressing the issue of hunger and homelessness in San Luis Obispo County. Bringing attention to the plight of the hungry and homeless in our community can foster greater understanding and solidarity and inspire others to take action.

“Promoting the North County Turkey Trot is our way of bringing awareness to the issue of hunger and homelessness during the national week of awareness November 13-21,” says Lewis, “We are thankful for such a supportive community with the recent growth of ECHO’s facilities and services and are proud to host an event that brings the community together in a stand of support to promote ending hunger and homelessness.”

For more information about ECHO, visit www.echoshelter.org.

