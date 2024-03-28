‘Eleemosynary’ production explores family dynamics in Atascadero premiere

– Wine Country Theatre debuts its first Readers Theatre production with Lee Blessing’s play “Eleemosynary,” delving into the intricate world of family dynamics and the power of words.

“Eleemosynary” explores the relationships among three generations of women — Dorothea, Artemis, and Echo — each grappling with their desires, dreams, and conflicts. The play unfolds in an intimate theatre space located at a private residence in Atascadero.

Directed by Cynthia Anthony, founder of Wine Country Theatre, the production showcases the talents of Rosh Wright as Dorothea, Lindsey Villanueva-Taylor as Artemis, and Olga Siebrass-Pauls as Echo.

Reader’s Theatre allows Wine Country Theatre to expand its offerings and introduce less-known theatrical works. Cynthia Anthony expresses excitement about presenting “Eleemosynary” in such an intimate venue, stating, “This small theatre space located at a private residence in Atascadero is perfect.”

The address for the private residence will be provided to ticket holders upon purchase. To reserve seats and for more information, visit www.WineCountryTheatre.org or call Cynthia at (805) 610-0786. Audition notices and upcoming show information are also available on the website.

