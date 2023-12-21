Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 21, 2023
Elementary school celebrates last day before winter break 

Posted: 6:59 am, December 21, 2023 by News Staff

Elementary school celebrates last day before winter break with elfin mischief

Principal, student engagement specialist dress up as holiday characters, orchestrate day of ‘elfin mischief’ for students

– Students at Winifred Pifer Elementary bid farewell to classes yesterday, marking the last day before the winter break with a burst of festive activities. Principal Holly Moore, embracing the persona of “Principal on the Shelf,” and Student Engagement Specialist Jen Moore (no relation), who transformed into a jovial reindeer, orchestrated a day filled with elfin mischief for the students.Elementary school celebrates last day before winter break with elfin mischief

The Winifred Pifer Elementary students were welcomed with hot cocoa upon arrival and received a gift of playing cards and games intended to reinforce math skills during the winter break. The highlight of the day was witnessing Principal Holly Moore’s playful elf activities, ranging from being taped to the wall to participating in holiday sing-alongs with Santa.

Support for the day’s events came from the Winifred Pifer PTA, as well as donations from Paso Robles Walmart and the online store Casino Supply, which provided playing cards for the occasion.

Elementary school celebrates last day before winter break with elfin mischief

