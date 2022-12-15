Elementary school investigates cyberbullying issue, report of weapon 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 15, 2022
Posted: 1:52 pm, December 15, 2022 by News Staff
Winifred Pifer School

Weapon found was a BB gun, no threat made to any school or person

– On Tuesday, Winifred Pifer Elementary School in Paso Robles was notified of a SnapChat cyberbullying issue. Additionally, a picture was reportedly sent of a possible weapon.

School resource officers were immediately notified and a follow-up was conducted. It was found that the weapon pictured was a BB gun and there was no threat made to any school or person.

After the investigation, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and school resource officers collaborated on a joint effort to educate students and parents about the dangers of social media use and cyberbullying.

 

