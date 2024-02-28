Elementary school orders shelter-in-place after ‘loud bang’ heard

– Pat Butler Elementary School in Paso Robles was placed under a shelter-in-place status after an old basketball burst it seams and made a loud bang, according to the Paso Robles Police Department and the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

The school district sent out the following notice to families:

PRJUSD families,

This morning, numerous staff and students at Pat Butler Elementary School heard a loud noise that they thought was a firecracker or gunshot. Out of an abundance of caution, the Principal decided to have the campus shelter in place Law Enforcement responded and determined the scene was safe and the school resumed normal operations. The subsequent investigation determined the source was a basketball that suffered a material failure and exploded on the PE ball rack.

-Thomas Harrington, Director of Student Services

The police department sent out the following press release regarding the incident:

Today, a single, loud bang was heard on Pat Butler campus. Pat Butler staff decided to shelter-in-place while school resource officers cleared the campus. It was later determined the loud bang was from an old basketball that had burst from the seams.

Great job to school staff for prioritizing student safety.

Once the source of the sound was found, the school resumed normal operations.

