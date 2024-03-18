Elementary school placed on lockdown due to police activity

Two suspects reportedly attempted to flee police by pulling into school parking lot

– Today at about 9:40 a.m., Paso Robles Police Department officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near Niblick Rd. and Nicklaus St. The driver did not immediately yield and reportedly attempted to flee from officers by pulling into the parking lot at Pat Butler Elementary School. The two occupants of the vehicle refused to exit the vehicle, so out of an abundance of caution, Pat Butler staff initiated a lockdown, escorting students back into their classrooms, according to a press release from the police department.

To safely bring this situation to an end, officers were forced to break a window of the car. The driver was ultimately arrested for an outstanding warrant and the passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. A search of the vehicle revealed potential evidence of property crimes and identity theft.

The police department wants to clarify that this incident was not related to Pat Butler Elementary School or its students. The lockdown was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the school community during the traffic stop. Once the situation was resolved and deemed safe by law enforcement, the lockdown was lifted.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

