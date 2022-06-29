Elephant seal visitor center plans July 16 grand opening

Center provides an easily accessible location to help visitors learn more about the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery

– The Friends of the Elephant Seal will celebrate the grand opening of the expanded Elephant Seal Visitor Center on Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new 1000-sq.ft. Elephant Seal Visitor Center provides informative exhibits, in-depth resources, educational programs, a live-streaming seal cam, and unique elephant seal gifts. The San Simeon-based Visitor Center provides an easily accessible location to help visitors learn more about the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery before or after their visit to the Elephant Seal Viewing Area, 7.8 miles to the north. The Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal rookery is home to the largest mainland colony of northern elephant seals, estimated at 25,000 seals.

The day will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. The program will feature research and educational presentations, children’s story time, book signings, a seal science exhibit, and surprises for all. Visitors will be able to experience how blubber keeps seals warm as they dive into the cold, dark waters to forage. They will also have the opportunity to learn more about elephant seal anatomy, their diet, and one of their local predators, through hands-on exhibits.

Guides will be available in the visitor center throughout the day to provide in-depth information and elephant seal safe viewing guidelines for visitors. Guides will also be available at the elephant seal viewing area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hearst San Simeon State Park staff will provide a guided walk along the Boucher Trail, which includes several remote elephant seal look-outs.

There is no charge for the event. The schedule for the day is available on the Friends of the Elephant Seal website at: elephantseal.org/July16

The center is located in the Cavalier complex at 250 San Simeon Ave, Suite 5A, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friends of the Elephant Seal is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, dedicated to educating people about elephant seals and other marine life and to teaching stewardship for the ocean off the central coast of California. Friends of the Elephant Seal is a cooperating association with California State Parks.

More information about the grand opening celebration is available online at elephantseal.org/July16 or by calling the Friends of the Elephant Seal at (805) 924-1628.

