Elks Lodge hosts hoop shoot contest

Competition saw participants attempting to score as many baskets as possible from the free throw line

– The Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364 recently hosted the West Central Coast District Hoop Shoot over the past weekend. The competition drew participants from various lodges spanning Paso Robles to Simi Valley, with 10 out of the 12 lodges conducting a contest. This inclusive event welcomed boys and girls aged 8 to 13, with participants categorized into different age groups for fair and competitive matchups.

The West Central Coast District, covering a broad geographical area along the coast, provided a diverse and vibrant backdrop for the competition. The competition, following a free throw format, saw participants attempting to score as many baskets as possible from the free throw line. Each participant had multiple attempts, and those with the highest successful shots in their age group advanced to the next round. The competition progresses through local, district, state, and national levels, culminating in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Finals.

A total of 35 kids participated in the event, held at Almond Acres Charter Academy, with support from volunteers and the Templeton High School Girls Varsity basketball team.

This event has been a tradition for nearly 50 years, reflecting the district’s commitment to sports and youth development. The winners of the event have now qualified for the California North State Semi-Finals, scheduled for Feb. 3, in Modesto, Calif.

The winners in each age group and their respective lodges are as follows:

8/9 Boys: Noah G. from Thousand Oaks #2477

8/9 Girls: Nova M. from Lompoc #2274

10/11 Boys: Jaxson H. from Atascadero #2733

10/11 Girls: Ally M. from Thousand Oaks #2477

12/13 Boys: Joel A. from Atascadero #2733

12/13 Girls: Makayla O. from Santa Maria #1538

Share To Social Media