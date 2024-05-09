Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 9, 2024
Embroider a Tudor rose with the Paso Robles City Library 

Posted: 5:56 am, May 9, 2024 by News Staff

Workshop hosted by local chapter of the Embroiders’ Guild of America

– Crafting enthusiasts have an opportunity to enhance their skills through a Tudor Rose Embroidery workshop hosted by the local chapter of the Embroiders’ Guild of America (EGA) as part of the Crafting with Adults series.

The registration period for this event runs from May 31 to June 14. The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held in the conference room.

Attendees will delve into advanced techniques such as thread painting, beading, and goldwork under the guidance of skilled EGA members. While the class is tailored for intermediate crafters, individuals of any level are encouraged to participate.

Light refreshments will be available, and attendees are welcome to bring their lunch. Due to limited space, registration is mandatory. The workshop is open to individuals ages 16 and older.

 

Comments

