Emergency crews respond to four-vehicle crash on Highway 46 

Posted: 7:30 am, March 27, 2023 by News Staff
Photo by Anthony Reed.

Male driver arrested for DUI

– A four-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 46 East and Union Road in Paso Robles on Sunday evening, prompting a response from emergency services.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene at 9:25 p.m. and discovered that a silver Toyota Prius, a Silver Dodge Ram 2500, a Dodge Ram 1500, and a Silver Honda Pilot were involved in the crash, with the latter overturned. Injuries were reported as a result of the collision and one male driver was arrested for DUI.

Photo by Anthony Reed.

According to a tweet from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, two patients were transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment:

-Report contributed to by Anthony Reed

 

 

