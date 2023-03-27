Emergency crews respond to four-vehicle crash on Highway 46

Male driver arrested for DUI

– A four-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 46 East and Union Road in Paso Robles on Sunday evening, prompting a response from emergency services.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene at 9:25 p.m. and discovered that a silver Toyota Prius, a Silver Dodge Ram 2500, a Dodge Ram 1500, and a Silver Honda Pilot were involved in the crash, with the latter overturned. Injuries were reported as a result of the collision and one male driver was arrested for DUI.

According to a tweet from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, two patients were transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment:

On scene of a 4 vehicle T/C at 46E and Union Road. Two patients transported to SVH, @PasoRoblesPD @PRCity pic.twitter.com/5rM9kXIZzY — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (@PasoRoblesES) March 27, 2023

-Report contributed to by Anthony Reed

Share To Social Media