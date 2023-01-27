Emergency rental assistance available for SLO County residents

County residents eligible for up to three months in past-due rent

– Catholic Charities Diocese Monterey has announced the availability of emergency rental assistance to individuals and families living in the County of San Luis Obispo.

“Catholic Charities is determined to help those in financial need through our wrap-around programs and services,” said Angela Di Novella, executive director. “We’re committed to providing both their long-term and short-term housing and other basic needs.”

Funding was made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s, (FEMA) Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The program was established on March 24, 1983, under the McKinney Homeless Assistance Act to provide emergency food and shelter in eligible counties.

“Our emergency rental assistance program is intended to provide assistance to those facing an unforeseen financial need such as reduction in work hours, loss of employment, medical emergency, loss of a primary income earner, etc.,” says Aurelio Salazar, Jr. Director of Family Supportive Services.

To be considered an applicant must provide,

Proof of identification

A signed lease agreement

Proof of financial need

An individual or family in need of emergency rental assistance should contact Catholic Charities to schedule an appointment to speak with a Family Supportive Services Resource Specialist to determine eligibility. Then complete an emergency rental assistance application, landlord verification form, and verification of financial need.

In 2022, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program extended several of its program services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants are now eligible for up to three months/90 days of past-due rent. The financial rental assistance program is retroactive from July 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program Decisions is administered by the Local Recipient Organizations (LRO) committee, the LRO is made up of representatives of United Way, The Jewish Federation of North America, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and other at-large members with a background in providing basic needs in the County of San Luis Obispo.

