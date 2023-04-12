Empty Bowls fundraiser returns this year as two-part event

Two part event this year taking place in both Atascadero and Paso Robles

– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is holding its 8th Annual Empty Bowls events to support individuals and families facing homelessness. The fundraiser features artisan handmade bowls, delicious soups, stews, and chowders from local restaurant chefs, and artisan breads from local bakeries. The events will take place on Thursday, April 20 at Atascadero Bible Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Thursday, April 27 at Studios on the Park in Downtown Paso Robles from 5 – 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Atascadero event cost $50, and for the Paso Robles event, $100 each. Guests will take home a beautiful pottery bowl as a reminder of all the “empty bowls” in the world. Local restaurants and bakeries participating and donating in this year’s event include: BL Bistro, Red Scooter Deli, The Hatch, Justin Vineyard & Winery, Fish Gaucho, Thomas Hill Organics, Odyssey World Café, Bread Bike, Giovanni’s Fish Market, Novo, Wild Fields Brewery, McPhee’s Grill, Pacific Harvest Catering, Don Q’s, Niner Wine, Amy & Jaime’s Place, Street Side Ale House, Halfway Station, Atascadero Bistro, The Nest, Morro Bay Hofbrau, and Dan’s Grub Shack.

ECHO’s Empty Bowls fundraiser supports the mission to empower individuals and families facing homelessness. This year, 46 individuals working with ECHO and engaged in programs have found permanent stable housing. One success story involves Stacee and her family, who found themselves facing homelessness after a life-changing event. ECHO provided them with stability, and Stacee was able to search for permanent housing and connect with resources to further her education. After some time, she found an individual who listened to her story and rented a property to her family, making her vision come true.

To purchase tickets for the events, visit www.echoshelter.org/empty-bowls-2023.

