Empty Bowls fundraiser returns this year to Atascadero and Paso Robles

Event supports those facing homelessness in the community

– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has announced the return of its Empty Bowls fundraiser, aimed at assisting those facing homelessness in the community to secure permanent housing. ECHO will host two events this year, bringing together artists, restaurants, volunteers, and supporters.

The first event will take place on Apr. 11 at the Lake Pavilion in Atascadero from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second event will be held on Apr. 25 at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each gathering promises an experience featuring art displays, culinary delights, and the chance to make a meaningful difference.

Attendees of Empty Bowls will have the opportunity to select unique handmade bowls crafted by local artisans, students, and residents. Each ticket sold represents hope and unity for those in the community seeking assistance in securing stable housing. Thus far in 2024, ECHO has helped 57 individuals and families find stable housing in the area.

“We are immensely grateful to our talented local artists and generous restaurants for their support,” said Director of Operations and Development at ECHO Austin Solheim. “Their contributions make Empty Bowls possible and help us in our mission to provide hope to those experiencing homelessness and empower those we serve to successfully find housing in our community.”

Volunteers, sponsors, and supporters also play a vital role in the success of Empty Bowls.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our volunteers, sponsors, and supporters,” added Austin. “Your dedication and generosity are truly making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Tickets for Empty Bowls are available for purchase on the ECHO website at www.echoshelter.org.

To learn more about Empty Bowls and how to get involved, visit www.echoshelter.org or contact Solheim at (805) 538-9877 or Asolheim@echoshelter.org.

