Empty Bowls fundraisers raise over $100,000

Over 400 people attend this year’s events

– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has announced that over 400 individuals attended this year’s events, and the organization raised over $100,000 to support programs aimed at helping individuals and families secure stable housing.

“Thank you to this incredible community for coming together to make a lasting impact on those we serve at ECHO” said Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO. “The proceeds from this event will continue to help those on their journey back into stable housing through both of our campuses.”

In 2024 alone, ECHO has made a tangible impact on the lives of over 80 individuals and families in the community by assisting them in successfully finding housing. Through a comprehensive range of services and support, ECHO has helped these individuals and families transition from homelessness to stability, providing them with the resources and assistance they need to rebuild their lives.

Every dollar raised will directly contribute to providing shelter, support services, and resources to those in need.

Share To Social Media