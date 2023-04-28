Environmental lawyer to discuss offshore wind projects along Central Coast

Virtual program will take place on Monday, May 15

– The Morro Coast Audubon Society (MCAS) is hosting a virtual community program titled “Offshore Wind Along the Central Coast,” presented by Chief Counsel at the Environmental Defense Center (EDC) Linda Krop. The program will take place online on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m.

Krop will discuss the multi-year process for the development of wind energy projects offshore the Central Coast, including the state and federal planning processes and the leases that were recently sold in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area. She will provide an overview of potential impacts as well as opportunities to avoid or minimize such impacts. Krop will also discuss the relationship between the offshore wind leases and the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. Lastly, she will provide information about the next steps in the local wind energy development process and ways that the public can engage.

In addition to her work at EDC, Krop teaches Environmental Law at UC Santa Barbara. She has been working as an attorney at EDC since 1989 and has served as Chief Counsel since 1999. Krop specializes in oil and energy issues, as well as cases that protect open space and natural resources. She was the lead counsel in the successful efforts to prevent development of the Hearst and Fiscalini Ranches, and to defeat Phillips’ proposal to transport oil by rail to its Nipomo refinery.

The virtual community program will be held on Zoom, and all MCAS Zoom Community Programs are free and open to the public, with all ages welcome. No registration is required to attend the event. For those who wish to join, the easiest way is to click the link https://zoom.us/j/2272485901?pwd=MzlSaVlpdDQ2bTJkcUFTSkFEdGQ5UT09. Alternatively, attendees can use their phone to dial in at +1 669 900 9128 (US San Jose) and enter the meeting ID (227 248 5901) and passcode (4788123169) to join.

