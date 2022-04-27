Equine photography workshop offered at Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Event is a fundraiser for Redwings

– Essence Captured Equine Photography Group is holding a five-hour photography workshop on Thursday, May 19 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Redwings Horse Sanctuary. Attendees will learn from three experienced equine photographers, Lori Sortino, Deb Hofstetter, and Cathy Wallace how to capture great horse images under various conditions.

The workshop is being held at Redwings Horse Sanctuary, located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles. Participants will be photographing the horses, starting with portraits using the shade of a barn and natural lighting, along with post-processing edits. The day will end with shots in the fields utilizing golden light. This is a fundraiser event for Redwings.

Redwings’ mission is to eliminate the causes of equine suffering through education and community outreach programs and rescue abused, abandoned, and neglected equines and provide permanent sanctuary or selected adoptive homes.

The workshop is limited to eight participants. “Early Bird” pricing (ends April 30) is $200 for the day. After April 30, pricing is $250. Register on the Essence Captured Equine Photography Group website at essencecaptured.shootproof.com, or use the link: https://forms.gle/kFTG4Gc7i8ax4tGq9.

