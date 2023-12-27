Estrella Warbirds dinner to feature Honor Flight Central Coast Chairperson

Dinner reservations must be made by Monday prior to the dinner

– Bear McGill, representing Honor Flight Central Coast, will be the guest speaker at the Estrella Warbirds Museum monthly dinner on Jan. 3. McGill will talk briefly about living in Templeton for 57 years, and raising three sons and four grandchildren with his wife Shelley.

Retired as a San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Correctional Deputy, he has been the Honor Flight Central Coast California Chairperson for ten years. What drew him to that avenue of service might be the most interesting part of the evening.

Most people have heard of Honor Flight, and how they honor veterans by taking them to Washington D.C. for a “Tour of Honor.”

The trip has been described as uplifting for the veterans, for the homage they are paid, but it is also emotional as they read the names of friends and fellow soldiers on the wall. Currently over 240 local veterans are waiting to go on their Tour of Honor.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of every month. The dinner is catered, so reservations should be made by the Monday prior to the dinner.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 per person on-line at www.ewarbirds.org/museum/reservations.shtml or by calling (805) 296-1935. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar, and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia so that future generations can experience history and understand the sacrifices made to protect our way of life. Also located at the museum is the Woodland Auto Display, a collection of cars that represent the history of racing and automotive history. The museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California.

For general admission information, visit www.ewarbirds.org. The Estrella Warbirds Museum is a qualified non-profit organization.

