Estrella Warbirds Museum monthly dinner to feature veteran fighter pilot

Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of every month

– Veteran fighter pilot, Lt. Col. Ed Cobleigh will speak at the Estrella Warbirds Museum’s monthly dinner on July 6. Cobleigh will recount adventures in his career as a fighter pilot with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Royal Air Force, Imperial Iranian Air Force, and the French Air Force. He also instructed at the U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School, the Navy’s Top Gun school, and Royal Air Force’s Qualified Weapons Instructor course. And as an Air Intelligence Officer, USAF worked with the CIA, FBI, and MI6 on a variety of covert intelligence projects. He has visited more than 50 countries in various capacities, including bomb runs.

Cobleigh will also describe his fascination with the Peregrine Falcons at Morro Rock, the fastest animals that have ever lived on the planet. These apex predators’ aerial maneuvers mirror those of human aviators – or is it vice-versa? He will break down Peregrine tactics and analyze their strategies from the viewpoint of a veteran fighter pilot. How many G’s can a falcon pull? Come to the dinner and find out.

With such a career to draw from, Cobleigh has authored four bestselling books about his aviation adventures. He knows what he writes. He can’t tell everything he has done, but most of it is true, he says. While in France, he fell in love with Paris, its people, places, culture, and attitude. But it was Central Coast wine country where he decided to retire. Cobleigh, call sign “Fast Eddie,” continues to put his knowledge and experience on paper.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of every month. The dinner is catered, so reservations should be made by the Monday prior to the dinner.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 per person online or by calling (805) 296-1935. Doors open at 5:30 with a no-host bar and dinner will be served at 6:30.

