Estrella Warbirds Museum Aviation Youth presents movie this morning

The Estrella Warbirds Museum Aviation Youth Program invites the public to see a free movie, Spirit of St. Louis, starring James Stewart. Hosted by Galaxy Colony Square Theatres, at 6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California, the movie will be shown on Saturday, Jan. 25, 9:30 am. Doors will open at 9:00 am, with a brief presentation about the Aviation Youth Program before the movie.

Spirit of St. Louis is a historically accurate accounting of one of aviation’s milestones – solo nonstop transatlantic flight from the United States to Europe. It tells the story of a courageous pilot, Charles A. Lindberg, who overcomes the challenges of primitive airplanes, foul weather, and fatigue, to successfully fly for 33 hours and 30 minutes from New York to Paris. This 1927 landmark achievement brought people of the world closer together.

The Aviation Youth Program at the Estrella Warbirds Museum provides young people the opportunity to follow their interests and explore careers in aviation and aeronautics. The program is open to all students in grades 8 through 12 and meets the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. in Thomson Hall at the Museum, 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, California.

Students have the opportunity to hear guest speakers on various aspects of aviation, go on field trips to aviation-related facilities, participate in classroom activities, and provide community service. Past program activities have included career information presentations by airline and military pilots, and trips to the CAL FIRE Air Attack Base at the Paso Robles Airport, Naval Air Station at Lemoore, and FAA Control Tower at the San Luis Obispo Airport. Students have also built drones, and adopted aircraft and displays to maintain at the Museum.

