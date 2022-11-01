Estrella Warbirds Museum offering half-price admission Saturday

There will also be food vendors, face painting, drawing for Traeger grill

– This Saturday is a half-price day at Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display. The museum is offering the deal as a way to say “thank you” to the community for 30 years of support. Additionally, children ages twelve and under are free, and, as always, there is no charge for active duty military.

On-site, there will be food vendors including Dave’s Dogs, Heavenly Hot Dogs, and Paradise Shaved Ice along with wine and Firestone beer available for purchase. Plus there will be face painting for the kids and all museum buildings will be open.

The museum will also offer a drawing for a brand new Traeger grill from Idler’s complete with a $100 gift certificate from J&R Natural Meat and Sausage and grilling supplies including a rib rack, cleaning tools, and a bag of pellets from Farm Supply. The grill has already been put together. Tickets for the drawing are 5 for $20 or $5 each. The drawing will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The winner does not need to be present.

