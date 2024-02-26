Estrella Warbirds Museum welcomes ex-county supervisor as speaker

Lt. Col. David Blakely’s heroism to be spotlighted at monthly dinner

– David Blakely, ex-San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, is set to address the monthly Estrella Warbirds Museum dinner on Wed., Mar. 6. Blakely will delve into the alterations and execution of the air war strategy in the early stages of American bomber involvement in World War II. The focal point of his discussion will be his father, Lt. Col. Everett Blakely, a distinguished B-17 pilot with the 100th Bomb Group during the war. The presentation will outline Lt. Col. Blakely’s missions, shedding light on the evolution of early bomber strategy pivotal to defeating Nazi Germany.

Lt. Col. Blakely, a highly decorated B-17 pilot with the “Bloody Hundredth” Bombardment Group of the 8th Air Force, earned eleven medals for his service. Notably, he received the Silver Star for “gallantry in action,” the Distinguished Flying Cross for “heroism or extraordinary achievement during aerial flight,” and the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters while flying missions over Germany. On a particular mission, Lt. Col. Blakely and his crew, aboard the plane “Just A Snappin,” were credited with downing nine Nazi fighters, establishing a record for a single plane on a single mission that endured for an extended period.

This engaging presentation aims to acquaint attendees with the remarkable feats of Lt. Col. Blakely, presenting him as an exemplary aviator and leader from the past, with lessons applicable to the present day.

The subject of Lt. Col. Blakely’s wartime experiences is also featured in “Masters of the Air,” a nine-episode Apple TV mini-series produced by Tom Hanks and Stephen Spielberg. Actor David Shields portrays the role of Major Blakely in the series.

The dinner event is open to the public at a cost of $25 per person. A no-host bar will be available from 5:30 p.m., and dinner will commence at 6 p.m. Reservations must be made before 6 p.m. on the Monday preceding the dinner, either by calling (805) 296-1935 or visiting the museum website, www.ewarbirds.org.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum is situated at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California. Operating hours are Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Monday holiday hours available by inquiry. For general admission information, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

