Ever wonder how solar works with a battery? A.M. Sun Solar is here to answer your questions

– Solar is a smart investment for homeowners and businesses looking for ways to lower their energy costs and reduce dependency on the grid. Installing a battery, or multiple batteries, like a Tesla Powerwall, will help boost your return on investment even more, it’ll also give you peace of mind during emergencies by providing consistent power.

However, many people still have questions about how solar works with a battery and how it can be integrated into their property. Luckily, the experts at A.M. Sun Solar are here to demystify the process and explain the benefits of using a battery with your solar system.

Understanding how solar works with a battery

To fully understand how solar power works with a battery, it is important to break down the components of a solar power system. There are several key elements that work together seamlessly to capture, store, and utilize solar energy:

Solar Panels: Solar panels, also known as photovoltaic (PV) panels, are responsible for converting sunlight into direct current (DC) electricity. These panels consist of multiple solar cells, typically made of silicon, which create an electric current when exposed to sunlight.

Inverter: The DC electricity generated by the solar panels is not directly usable by most household appliances and devices, as they require alternating current (AC) electricity. The inverter converts DC electricity into AC electricity, making it compatible with the electrical needs of your home or business.

Battery: The battery is a crucial component that allows for the storage of excess solar energy generated during the day. This stored energy can then be used during periods of low sunlight or at night when the solar panels are not actively producing electricity. The battery acts as a reservoir, providing a reliable and continuous power supply. Read our blog to find out which kind of battery is right for you!

Electrical Panel: The electrical panel is the central point of control for the flow of electricity in your home or business. It distributes the AC electricity generated by the solar panels and stored in the battery to power various appliances, lights, and devices.

Monitoring System: Most systems installed by A.M. Sun Solar have monitoring systems that provide real-time data on the performance and energy production of your system. This allows you to track your energy consumption and monitor the efficiency of your solar panels. For example, the Tesla Gateway serves as a central hub or control unit for managing various aspects of a Tesla Powerwall or Powerpack installation, as well as solar power systems.

