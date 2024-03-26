‘Every 15 Minutes’ program educates students on impaired driving

Two-day program starts today at Templeton High School

– The County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department, in collaboration with Templeton Unified School District and other community partners, will host the “Every 15 Minutes” program at Templeton High School to shed light on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Scheduled to start today at 11 a.m., the program will feature a simulated drunk driving traffic collision followed by a simulated funeral tomorrow at 11 a.m.

The program aims to educate high school students about the impact of drinking and driving on friends, families, and communities. It kicks off with a simulated traffic collision involving an impaired teenage driver and a fatally injured victim. Emergency medical and law enforcement professionals will respond to the scene, replicating a real-life collision.

The simulated events will culminate in a mock funeral and assembly for students.

Participating organizations include Templeton High School, California Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Office, Templeton Fire, Templeton Ambulance, Tenet Health, and Memorial in Templeton.

