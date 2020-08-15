‘Every Day is Saturday’ featured cookbook for Sept. library cookbook club

–The public is invited to join the Paso Robles Library’s popular Cookbook Club. For the month of September, it will be the “Every Day is Saturday Cookbook” by beloved cookbook author and recipe developer Sarah Copeland. Simply access the book from the library’s free, downloadable hoopla collection, choose a recipe to make, then during the Zoom meet up on Thursday, Sept. 3, 7-8 p.m., discuss the book and the successes (or challenges!) with the recipes you tried.

Every Day Is Saturday brims with inspiration. More than 100 beautiful recipes that make weeknight cooking a breeze, gorgeous food and lifestyle photography, and easy-to-follow tips for cooking delicious, healthful, sustaining food provide a joyous Saturday mentality of taking pleasure in food and occasion, whatever the day of the week.

Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant to receive the Zoom meeting formation. This class is for ages 16+.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

