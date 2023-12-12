Experience tastings from over 50 local businesses with Central Coast Wine Passport

Passport available just in time for the holidays

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has launched the 2024 Central Coast Wine Passport program just in time for the holidays. Participants will enjoy tastings at 44 or more wineries, six breweries and cideries, and three distilleries. Passport holders will also receive complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants and various discounts at local hotels.

“The Central Coast Wine Passport is one of our favorite programs here at the Chamber. Our passport allows people to discover dozens of fantastic wineries that they might not have otherwise explored. For only $75 this passport is an absolute must for any wine lover,“ Josh Cross, CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, shared.

Participating wineries include: 915 Lincoln Wines, Alpha Omega Collective, Ancient Peaks Winery, Barton Family Estate, Bella Luna Estate Winery, Bianchi Winery, Broken Earth Winery, Calcareous, Castoro Cellars, Cayucos Cellars, Cordant Winery, Derby Wine Estates, Dilecta Wines, Dubost Winery, Eberle Winery, Ecluse Wines, Fableist Wine, Field Recordings Winery, Frisby Cellars, Hidden Oak Winery, Hoyt Family Vineyards, Hunt Cellars, Kula Vineyards & Winery, La Perdignus Wine, Le Vigne, Loma Seca Vineyards, Midnight Cellars, Moonstone Cellars, My Favorite Neighbor, Opolo, Pasoport Wine Company, Penman Springs, Rava Wines, Ruby Cellars, Sculpterra Winery, Seven Oxen Estate Wines, Shadow Run Vineyards & Winery, Shale Oak Winery, Steinbeck Vineyards & Winery, Summerwood Winery, The Blending Lab , Tobin James, Tolo Cellars, and Zobeto Wines.

The Central Coast Wine Passport program begins Jan. 1, and will continue through Dec. 31. With more new wineries added for 2024, the wine passport has an estimated value of more than $1,000 and can be purchased for $75. Purchase a wine passport by visiting www.atascaderochamber.org, stop by the chamber office located at 6907 El Camino Real, Ste. A, Atascadero, or have the wine passport mailed.

For further information regarding the passport program, call the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce team at (805) 466-2044.

