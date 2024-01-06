Explore nursing education opportunities at Cuesta education fair

Free parking, snacks provided

– On Nov. 16, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the Cuesta College Nursing Department is organizing an education fair aimed at nurses seeking to advance their education.

Open to the wider nursing community, the event offers an excellent opportunity for those interested in pursuing Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degrees to explore the next steps in their education and professional journeys. Representatives from seven universities, including Ohio University and CSU Monterey Bay, will be present to discuss their BSN and MSN programs.

Beth Johnson, Cuesta College Associate Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, expressed enthusiasm about the numerous opportunities available in the nursing field. “This is a wonderful time to be in the nursing field with so many opportunities available,” Johnson stated, “If nursing is your passion, you should take the next step and earn your BSN. Furthering your education opens a lot of doors.”

The fair is scheduled to take place at Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo Campus in the Callahan/Irving Allied Health/Nursing Building 2500, Room 2502. Free parking is available in Lot 5. Attendees can expect snacks and the chance to win raffle prizes at the event.

