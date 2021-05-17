Paso Robles News|Monday, May 17, 2021
Posted: 5:59 am, May 17, 2021 by News Staff

Explore the 'Mystery of Trees' at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

–Bring the whole family for a morning of nature exploration at SLO Botanical Garden on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn about the mystery of trees, take a guided hike, snack on food provided by trees, plant seeds, and more.

This family-friendly event is geared towards children in elementary school, but children of all ages will benefit as they discuss the cycles of plant growth, reproduction, and ethnobotanical history, emphasizing the mighty oaks. Click here to get tickets or visit slobg.org.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.